Affordable & Chic White Dresses That Can Totally Double as Wedding Dresses

If you're someone who's hesitating on blowing your budget on a dress you're only going to wear once, we feel that. Truth be told, you don't have to spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars to get a wedding dress that's going to wow. You can find some cute and high-quality wedding dress options online that are pretty affordable. We're talking dresses for less than $50. You just have to know where to look!
Since we're all about helping you find the best deals on anything and everything, we searched far and wide to find some of the chicest white dresses you can buy that can totally double as wedding dresses. Not only do these dresses work for your big day, you can also wear them for any other special occasion.
From affordable finds on Amazon to jaw-droppers from Lulus, we've rounded up some stylish and wallet-friendly white dresses you'll want to snap up ASAP. Check those out below.
Sarin Mathews Off-the-Shoulder High Low Skater Dress
This flirty and fun skater dress from Amazon has over 18,000 five-star reviews. Hundreds of shoppers say they wore this to a wedding, and the white option even makes a great wedding dress itself. It's even on sale today for less than $35.
Meetjen Floral Lace Handkerchief Dress
This elegant lace dress was actually worn as a wedding dress for one Amazon shopper who was looking for the perfect "country casual wedding dress." It's "insanely comfortable," they wrote. Plus, it's even on sale today for less than $50.
LILBETTER Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress
Planning a beach wedding? This chic maxi dress is a really great option. It comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers, and it's less than $40. You can style this however you want, and you don't have to break the bank!
Bbonlinedress 1950s Retro Vintage Dress
This vintage-inspired dress is classy and so fab. It's the perfect dress for an intimate garden wedding. It has over 13,900 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers love stylish and comfortable it is. Not to mention, that amazing price.
Cupshe Brandy White Plunge Tassel Backless Halter Dress
If you want a dress that's sure to be a jaw-dropper, you may want to snag this backless halter from Cupshe. It's sexy yet sophisticated, and perfect for a beach wedding.
Cupshe Kenia Plunge Long Sleeve A-Shape Dress
Take the plunge in Cupshe's sophisticated Kenia dress. It features a flattering a-shape silhouette and a stunning deep v-neck. The side slit also makes it extra stylish.
Astr Poplin Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
This lovely puff sleeve midi dress is perfect for an outdoor wedding in the garden. It's light, flowy and comfortable, which is always a major plus. You can get it today for $50.
NSR Stretch Lace Peekaboo Midi Dress
This lacy white dress features a stylish cutout. It's classy with a touch of sexy, and it's on sale at Nordstrom Rack for $50.
DO AND BE Ruffle Off-the-Shoulder Mini Dress
This off-shoulder mini dress was made for a party! Right now, it's on sale at Nordstrom Rack for $45.
NSR Midi Lace Dress
This lace midi dress from Nordstrom Rack is simple, chic and perfect for a summer wedding.
Lulus Delightfully Festive White Sequin Sleeveless Mini Dress
Lulus' Delightfully Festive mini dress is a total stunner. Numerous Lulus shoppers wore this during their bachelorette parties while others changed into this for their wedding reception. Best part is, it's on sale for $45. Don't miss out on this one!
