Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested After Trespassing Her Wedding Venue

One of Britney Spears' exes appears to be causing trouble on the singer's special day.
Just hours before Britney is expected to marry fiancé Sam Asghari on June 9, her ex-husband Jason Alexander appeared to crash her wedding venue without an invitation.
In an Instagram Live that was screen-recorded by fans, Jason filmed as he arrived at the scene where Britney is expected to say "I do."
"I'm her first husband," he was overheard telling a worker at the venue. "I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f--k is the family?"
Jason proceeded to film as he appeared to intrude on various areas of the venue. "So here's inside scoop of the bulls--t wedding," he said before staffers approached him. "Don't put your hands on me."
While it's unclear if Britney was at the venue at the time, police responded to a call of a trespass in progress, the Ventura County Sheriff Department confirmed to E! News.
Once on the scene, police said they contacted Jason and determined he had an out of county warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the police station. Police said deputies are still conducting an investigation on what occurred at the venue and if his actions violated any laws.
Napa County Sheriff Department PIO Henry Wofford confirmed to E! News there is a warrant for Jason. Both of the charges are felonies with one being grand theft and that would be value exceeding $400. The second charge is felony for buy/receive stolen property. Both alleged incidents occurred on Aug. 1, 2015.
E! News has reached out to Jason for comment and hasn't heard back. He doesn't have an attorney on record.
Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart told E! News, "I look forward to working closely with law enforcement to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I am livid by this intrusion."
Britney and Jason got married in January 2004 after a spur-of-the-moment ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple called it quits just 55 hours later.
In August 2020, Jason was spotted attending a #FreeBritney protest outside a Los Angeles courthouse.
"I wanna see Britney get what she rightly deserves, and from personal conversations, she doesn't want to be under the conservatorship obviously and it's affecting her life still to this day in a negative way," he told reporters. "It's time for it to be over."
Britney's conservatorship was later terminated in November 2021 after 13 years. Since then, the pop star has kept a small circle around her as she privately planned her wedding.
A source close to Britney told E! News that Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears as well as parents Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears will be missing from the celebrations as they were not invited.
The source also confirmed that the superstar singer's kids Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline, won't be by their mom's side on her special day.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom