Get Your First Look at Married to Medicine's Shocking Season 9

Watch : "Married to Medicine's" Dr. Jackie on Her Marriage

When the streets talk, the women of Married to Medicine listen.

That's a declaration made by Quad Webb in the trailer for the Bravo series' highly-anticipated nine season, returning July 10. Back as a full-time cast member, she'll be joined by fellow returning stars Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris and Anila Sajja, along with first-timer Audra Frimpong, a descendant of African royalty engaged to Dr. Martin Curry.

Together, they're sure to deliver one of Married to Medicine's most entertaining seasons yet. Why? Because when the show returns, this crew will find themselves venturing outside of Atlanta with a wild trip to Las Vegas, full of casinos, zip-lining, strippers, and more on the books. Perhaps Anila put it best: "Things happen in Vegas!"

And when they're back in their home city, Simone, Jacqueline, Contessa and Heavenly continue to help patients. "I'm not hating my job today," Contessa jokes in the trailer after a hunky guy's check-up. "That's all I can say."