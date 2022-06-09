Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Has Babies on Her Mind Ahead of Season 3

Watch : Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley SHUTS DOWN Live Interview

Could a baby really be coming to Bridgerton?

If Simone Ashley—who plays Kate—gets her way, it's time to stock up on diapers and bottles! After marrying Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) in season two, the actress has high hopes that their family is about to expand.

"I'm excited to see Kate become Viscountess and head of the household," Simone told IMDB. "I think she has much to learn from Anthony. They'll be two little partners. I'd love to see them have a baby, to put it simply. Maybe that will happen, maybe it won't."

Don't get our hopes up, Simone!

In the Bridgerton novels, written by Julia Quinn, Kate and Anthony end up with four kids. So while the outlook is promising, we're not counting our eggs before they hatch.

When asked about her favorite moments from filming the second season, Simone said "Johnny would make me laugh all the time." Okay, just knowing that Simone calls Jonathan Bailey "Johnny" has us convinced they'd be great parents.