Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Has Babies on Her Mind Ahead of Season 3

How badly do we want to see another baby on Bridgerton? Let us Vis-count the ways! See what Simone Ashley had to say about the possibility.

Could a baby really be coming to Bridgerton?

If Simone Ashley—who plays Kate—gets her way, it's time to stock up on diapers and bottles! After marrying Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) in season two, the actress has high hopes that their family is about to expand. 

"I'm excited to see Kate become Viscountess and head of the household," Simone told IMDB. "I think she has much to learn from Anthony. They'll be two little partners. I'd love to see them have a baby, to put it simply. Maybe that will happen, maybe it won't."

Don't get our hopes up, Simone!

In the Bridgerton novels, written by Julia Quinn, Kate and Anthony end up with four kids. So while the outlook is promising, we're not counting our eggs before they hatch. 

When asked about her favorite moments from filming the second season, Simone said "Johnny would make me laugh all the time." Okay, just knowing that Simone calls Jonathan Bailey "Johnny" has us convinced they'd be great parents. 

While we eagerly anticipate a Kanthony baby, we already know the third season of the Netflix hit will switch the focus to Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Not only are we excited for their romance to blossom, but it also means Kate and Anthony will have plenty of time to start their family. It's a win, win!

For everything we know about the upcoming third season of Bridgerton, keep reading.

Netflix
New Leading Man

Like seasons one and two, which featured Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as leads, season three thrusts a different Bridgerton sibling into the spotlight: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Netflix
His Leading Lady

Colin's other half for season three? Longtime friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Season three will follow the events of Julia Quinn's novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which follows Colin as he finally realizes that Penelope is worth courting and falling in love with.

Nicola confirmed this to be true on May 15, telling the crowd at Netflix's ATAS panel, "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope's love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two. This is the first time I am saying it here." 

Liam Daniel/Netflix
More Kanthony

No, Simone Ashley will not be pulling a Regé-Jean Page, as she confirmed to E! News that her character Kate Bridgerton (née Sharma) will be in season three.

"Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure," she said in March. "And I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola and Luke rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out."

Netflix
Edwina's Fate

After leaving Anthony Bridgerton at the altar and giving her sister Kate her blessing to marry the Viscount, many wondered about what would be next for Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). So, E! News asked Charithra for an update on her character, to which she replied:

"Well, what we always say is the Bridgerton world is ever expanding. And I think one of the brilliant things about the series is that the focus changes every season. And so you know, Edwina exists in the Bridgerverse, and she'll always be sort of associated with the Ton but I'm really just excited to see Colin and Penelope story."

Perhaps an Edwina-centric spin-off is in the works? Only time Lady Whistledown will tell.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix
A New Francesca

Netflix has re-cast the character of Francesca Bridgerton following the departure of Ruby Stokes. Actress Hannah Dodd will replace Stokes, who left the series to star in Netflix's upcoming show Lockwood & Co.

The official Bridgerton Twitter account confirmed the news on May 12, writing, "The only thing the Ton loves more than a scandal is a celebration. Do joyously welcome the newest member to the Bridgerton family."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Coming Soon

Jonathan Bailey previously shared that the cast will return to the Ton for filming in June.

