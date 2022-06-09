Look Back at Britney Spears' Past Relationships Ahead of Sam Asghari Wedding

Justin Timberlake

Weren't these two just a little slice of everything while they lasted? The pop princess and the boy band heartthrob came of age, tween star style, on The Mickey Mouse Club and made for the most inevitable of couples. Justin was even Britney's first kiss. Young, innocent love at its finest.

Until 2002, that is, when they unceremoniously split up.

Rumor later had it that Britney cheated on Justin, prompting him to exorcise those demons with his solo hit "Cry Me A River."

Brit, however, seemed pretty heartbroken, regardless of what happened. She reportedly told The Sun, "I'm still hurting but I am trying to see it as an experience. The worst thing is everyone wants to talk to me about it. Everywhere I go people are asking how I am." Asked if there were any immediate prospects in her life, she added, "I'm the type of person who can't go from a serious relationship and then just start dating someone else straightaway. It's a strange feeling getting used to being single again, but I suppose I'll have to cope. I'm just starting to get the knack of it because ever since I was 15 I've been in a serious relationship."

As big a star as he was already, it wasn't until after the unraveling of this relationship that Justin came into his own, either.

"The breakup was absolutely heartbreaking for me," the then-21-year-old singer admitted to The Telegraph in September 2002. He continued, "I can't just have meaningless relationships with women. I have to find Miss Right in order to have a relationship. There's got to be that big moment when she comes along."

A sentiment that sounded ironically familiar.