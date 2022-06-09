Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Bid Emotional Farewell to Shared House

This goodbye is gonna hurt.
Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their split back in March, but it's only now that they're moving out of the home they've shared since 2019.
Katie took to Instagram on June 9 to mark the bittersweet occasion, sharing a photo of her sitting alone in the empty house. "I hate goodbyes," she captioned the post. "And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I'm very much alive."
Expressing her gratitude for the time spent in the Valley Village residence, Katie added, "Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS. I'm going to miss coming home."
Tom was tagged in the Instagram post, and left an equally emotional comment. "Last scene from the fresh prince of bel-air vibes," he wrote, adding a heart emoji. "this house is magical."
Several of the former couple's fellow Bravo stars also commented on the photo, including Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay, Charli Burnett and Dayna Kathan, along with Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard, who left a particularly poignant note: "Your emotions will ebb and flow, but your strength will carry you through."
Neither Katie nor Tom have revealed where they are both moving separately, but by all accounts, they've remained friends in the months since they made their divorce pubic—something Katie said she initially didn't plan on.
"There was a lot of speculation and rumors happening," she explained on the May 13 episode of Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford. "We were trying to just keep it private and go through some emotions and [keep] all of that just between us, then, on a need-to-know basis, friends and family before we made anything public. But it just started creeping out there. So we then we went Instagram, as you do."
There, Katie and Tom shared separate statements on their respective accounts.
"After 12 years on an adventure through our life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," she wrote in part on March 15. "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose."
Days later, on March 22, Katie was the one to officially file for divorce.
For more Vanderpump Rules, catch up with past seasons on Peacock.
