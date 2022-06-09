Halara Summer Sale: TikTok's Favorite Tennis Skirt Is Now on Sale for $25

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're like us and get a ton of shopping inspo from TikTok, we've got a summer sale that you definitely don't want to miss. Women's clothing and activewear brand, Halara is having a huge summer sale where you can save up to 80% off best-selling skirts, shorts, dresses, leggings and more. They're even running a buy one, get one free promo deal where you can stock up on cute biker shorts, sports bras, hoodies, butt-lifting leggings and more. If you want to score a great deal on summer wardrobe staples, you should definitely check out Halara's summer sale ASAP.
Speaking of summer staples, you don't want to miss out on scoring a great deal on TikTok's favorite tennis skirt. The Everyday Cloudful Air Crossover Tennis Skirt is a stylish and highly versatile piece that features a chic crossover design and a built-in shorts. So yes, they're basically skorts for you '90s babies! The tennis skirt features stretchy, breathable material that's soft and comfortable. It has hundreds of perfect reviews, and shoppers love how flattering these are.
Best part is, the tennis skirt is on sale today for $25. With so many color options to choose from, you may find yourself buying more than one. To learn more and to snag one for yourself, check out the below.
Halara Everyday Cloudful Air Crossover Side Pocket 2-in-1 Tennis Skirt - Lucid
Halara's best-selling tennis skirt comes in 26 colors including black, strawberry pink, multiple shades of blue, and the fan-fave white. They even have some really cute and colorful patterns like houndstooth, watercolor and florals. During Halara's summer sale, you can snag this summer wardrobe staple for as low as $25. Sizes range from XS to 4X.
Wonder what actual shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
"So soft, light, and hugs the body just right."
"This skirt is so comfortable, it feels nice and tight without feeling suffocating. It's a perfect length and my butt is completely covered."
"SOOO SOFT!! WORTH EVERY PENNY! True to size and the best workout clothes I have ever gotten!"
"Just lovely! The fabric is so buttery soft."
"The crossover waistband feature is cute and makes the waist look great! Very soft, love the color."
"I love love LOVE this skirt! It is so cute and stretchy, and I love the spandex and pockets! I also love how the back is longer for more coverage. This is overall an amazing skirt with great quality and I want every color!"
"I am in love with this. Go buy it right now."
