Britney Spears' Parents and Sister Not Invited to Wedding With Sam Asghari

Perhaps Britney Spears is just a little overprotective of her guest list.
As the countdown continues for the pop star's wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari, new details are being revealed as to who—and who's not—invited to the special ceremony.
A source close to Britney tells E! News Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears as well as parents Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears will be missing from the celebrations as they were not invited.
The source also confirms that the superstar singer's kids Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline, won't be by their mom's side on her special day. However, before any rumors of tension start, Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ that, "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."
So who is expected to have a seat at this wedding ceremony on June 9? Fans believe Sam's sister Fay Asghari will be in attendance after she posted a selfie on Instagram Stories with the text, "Super excited for today."
However, the full guest list is being kept under wraps. Sam and Britney have yet to post about the celebrations, though the trainer was seen hitting the gym hours before the ceremony kicks off. For her part, Britney posted on June 8 that she had a particularly "emotional" day.
Britney and Sam's nuptials are set to take place nine months after the couple got engaged. The "Piece of Me" singer—whose conservatorship was terminated in November after 13 years—announced in September that she was engaged when she flashed a giant ring on Instagram.
"I can't f--king believe it," she wrote with six ring emojis.
Since getting engaged, the couple has tried to keep their wedding plans as private as possible. At the same time, both Britney and Sam couldn't hide their love for one another.
"I love you so much," Britney wrote on Instagram when celebrating Sam's birthday in March. "I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!"
Sam added, "I already celebrate every single day for this opportunity called ‘life.' I cherish & Love everything I have with all I have. The best Bday getaway with my queen."