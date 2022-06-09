Simu Liu to Press Charges After Being Harassed By “Aggressive” Autograph Seekers

Watch : Simu Liu Reveals What He Wants in a Shang-Chi Sequel

Simu Liu is speaking out after what he called a "not great altercation" with autograph seekers.

In the early morning of June 8, the Shang-Chi star tweeted that he planned to file a police report against multiple professional autograph sellers who allegedly harassed him while at the Perelman Theater in Philadelphia for a June 7 book signing event.

Alongside his tweet, the We Were Dreamers author shared a slightly blurred image of what appears to be two people in the front and passenger seat of a black vehicle.

"Best photo that I could get but these professional autograph sellers followed us out of the Philly event and then threw soda on our window," he wrote on the photo. "They then ran to their car to remove the front license plate so we couldn't ID them."

The Marvel actor explained that he hopes to identify the individuals as "we had someone at the event venue documenting" and press charges against them. Still, it was a very disturbing experience. He added, "Obviously everyone is fine but we're just a bit in shock that this could happen."