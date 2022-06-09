Katy Perry Proves Her Daughter Daisy Is Her Biggest Fan

Watch : Katy Perry Reveals What Daughter Daisy Thinks of Vegas Show

Katy Perry will always love her daughter unconditionally—especially since 21-month-old Daisy Dove Bloom is also her no. 1 fan.

The Grammy-nominated singer revealed as much during an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on June 8. Sharing the adorable reaction Daisy had to her Las Vegas residency, Play, Katy said, "She's two, and she loved it."

Katy welcomed her firstborn with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020.

"She has seen, like, the first act and a little bit of the second act—I think there's like five or six acts—so, one day she'll see the whole thing," Katy continued. "But she loved it so much. She was dancing in the audience and just being, you know, her joyful self."

Creating a show for fans of all ages was very important for the American Idol judge, as Orlando also shares an 11-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

"I see 6-year-olds in the audience. I see people that are 8 to 80," said Katy, and it just really makes my heart very happy to know that families are coming out, because that's what I'm looking for. I'm looking to bring my family."