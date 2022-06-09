See Sam Asghari Hit the Gym Before Wedding to Britney Spears

Sam Asghari was spotted getting a workout in before his wedding to Britney Spears. See the actor step out in his gym attire.

By Kelly Gilmore Jun 09, 2022 8:40 PMTags
Britney SpearsWeddingsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Getting MARRIED TONIGHT!

Sam Asghari stepped into the gym before he steps up to the altar.

Sam was photographed at an Equinox gym in Los Angeles on June 9, just hours before he is set to tie the knot with Britney SpearsFor his pre-nuptials outing, the 28-year-old sported an orange sleeveless hoodie paired with blue camouflage shorts and sneakers, as seen in a photo obtained by E! News.

Sam and Britney's special day comes nearly seven months after the "I Wanna Go" singer's 13-year conservatorship was terminated. E! News learned that Britney's father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, along with her mother, Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears did not receive invites to the wedding.

In addition to their absence, a source confirmed to E! News Britney's sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline, will not be present to see their mom and Sam say "I do."

photos
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari: Romance Rewind

Still, Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan shared with TMZ, "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

Sam and Britney got engaged back in September. At the time, Britney celebrated the special milestone by taking to Instagram with a video of her dazzling diamond ring. She captioned the moment, "I can't f--king believe it."

BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction

2

"Baby Holly" Found Alive 40 Years After Her Parents Were Murdered

3

Top Chef Winner Buddha Lo Shows How to Make "Marry Me" Pasta

One week before Sam popped the question, a source close to the Can You Keep a Secret actor shared with E! News that getting engaged "has always been in the cards" for the couple.

"It's the direction their relationship has been heading for nearly two years now," the inside said. "It's always a discussion and it's not a question of if, it's when."

And it seems that question has finally found it's answer.

Trending Stories

1

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction

2

"Baby Holly" Found Alive 40 Years After Her Parents Were Murdered

3

Top Chef Winner Buddha Lo Shows How to Make "Marry Me" Pasta

4

What Jennifer Lopez Really Thought of Sharing NFL Stage With Shakira

5
Exclusive

What’s Next for Todd and Julie Chrisley After Guilty Verdict

Latest News

Simu Liu to Press Charges Against “Aggressive” Autograph Seekers

Exclusive

Katy Perry Proves Her Daughter Daisy Is Her Biggest Fan

See Sam Asghari Hit the Gym Before Wedding to Britney Spears

Exclusive

Tori Spelling Says Stella Has "Come So Far" After Being Bullied

Exclusive

A Rivalry Forms in This Drag Race All Stars Sneak Peek

Why Tracee Ellis Ross Protested Against These Black-ish Scenes

Exclusive

How Jennifer Lopez Started to "Believe" in Herself