Attention Basic Bitches: Here Are 21 Rosé Wines and Products to Indulge in This Summer

Hey, hey, hey, June 11 is National Rosé Day and we're helping you celebrate in style with our picks for the best wines to sip and cutest accessories to rock right now.

By Tierney Bricker Jun 10, 2022 12:00 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Sure, June 11 may technically be National Rosé Day, but, in this house—er, on this site?—we celebrate it every day. And we've got the water-ring stained furniture to prove it.

The blush-colored wine, once believed only to be suitable for summer sipping, has become the official go-to drink for basic bitches everywhere year-round. Face it, rosé is here to stay, so stick that in your chardonnay glass and chug it.

And, in honor of this momentous, chic AF holiday, we've rounded up some of our favorite rosé wines to enjoy, including a beach-ready Whispering Angel bottle and Cameron Diaz's clean offering. Plus, to help you celebrate year-round, we've also included some products we consider essential, like edible sprinkles and eye gels that are best served chilled. 

Here are 21 wines and products to indulge in to celebrate National Rosé Day 24/7/365, because, really, it's not a holiday, it's a lifestyle.

The Beach by Whispering Angel Rosé

Scene: You're on the beach, standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset, babe. Dreamy, right? Now imagine this chic bottle—previously known as The Palm—from one of the most popular rosé brands next to you, proving heaven is a place on Earth and we all know what that's worth. Considered the little sister to Whispering Angel, The Beach is slightly fruitier and a touch more aromatic than its sibling.

$18.08
Drizly

Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels (5 Pairs)

Like its namesake suggests, these hydrating eye masks are best kept in their fridge to provide the ultimate relaxing experience. Chicing up your morning routine and dealing with your puffy eyes, fine lines and dark circles? Look at you go, you multi-tasking badass!

$15.00
Amazon

Summer Water Droplets (24 Pack)

Why settle for a six-pack when you can have quadruple that? This California brand is here with the fun size bottle of, well, summer water, which is perfect for taking on a walk, sneaking into a movie theater (don't even try to deny it) or giving out as gifts like the gracious rosé fairy godmother you are. And did we mention it is sugar-free?

$135.00
Summer Water

Bala Bangles in Blush

Turn your happy hour hang into a secret workout by adding these ridiculously popular and pretty accessories to your wrists, transforming each reach for your glass a bicep curl. Not all heroes wear capes!

$50.00
Bala

Wolffer Summer in a Bottle Long Island Rose 2021

Well, we've officially found the best dressed wine bottle of the summer! This cult favorite brand from Long Island tastes luxurious and ripe, thanks to its notes of pears and apples that will make you feel as though you are sitting in a vineyard in the Hamptons even if you're stuck at a family BBQ with your five Trulys-deep Aunt Carol.

$24.99
Drizly

Fancy Sprinkles Prism Powder in Champagne Rose Gold

No need to use filters to amp up that chic photo of your wine glass as Fancy Sprinkles is offering a party in a powder. Without impacting the taste or smell, their dusting glitter in champagne gold is the perfect addition to your bar cart or a fun surprise to bring to an event. Because isn't adulthood really just finding ways to eat sprinkles at all times?

$14.00
Amazon

Hampton Water

Do you dream of being a cast member on Bravo's Summer House, spending the season wearing questionable wigs while sipping quality wine? Well, this is the offering that will definitely activate you. Summer should be fun and Hampton Water is fun, drinkable and ridiculously smooth.

$25.00
$19.99
Drizly

Anthropologie Waterfall Wine Glasses (Set of 4)

PSA: The next time you host a gathering, keep an eye on your BFF who is known to "accidentally" bring home drinkware from restaurants and bars because these hand-painted crystalline beauts are irresistible. We all have that one friend.

$64.00
$51.20
Anthropologie

Avaline Rosé

If Cameron Diaz sells it, we will buy it. The Holiday star teamed up with her friend Katherine Power to deliver this clean wine made with organic grapes. While it's free of additives, it is definitely packed with flavor, with fresh notes of melon and zest. 

$24.00
$19.99
Drizly

Slant Collections Tall Wine Bottle Straws (4-Pack)

Life's tough, get an 15-inch reusable straw that allows you to drink your wine straight from the bottle. And, really, you are helping the environment by reducing the amount of glasses you'll have to wash, so well done, you eco-conscious hero.

$11.99
Amazon

Miraval Rosé

While Brangelina may have ended in 2016, at least we still have the ridiculously good rose their vineyard in the South of France produces. It's the perfect pale pink color and strikes just the right balance with its minerality—think saline and limestone—and its fruity notes, which combines freshly cut currants and roses seasoned with a zest of lemon.

$23.99
$29.99
Drizly

Skin Gym Mini Rose Quartz Roller

Outside of downing a greasy bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, this facial tool is the best way to nurse a hangover after one too many glasses the night before. Pro-tip: Keep it in the fridge to extend the crystal's coolness.

$24.00
Free People

Usual Wines Rosé Single Serve Bottles (Box of 12)

Back in 2002, when Kelly Clarkson sang "some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this," we are pretty sure she was referring to this large glass of rosé by the bottle. Made with sustainably farmed grapes and delivering touches of strawberry, rose petal, and rhubarb on your palate, this sugar-free wine was made to be savored all summer long.

$96.00
Usual Wines

Voluspa Sparkling Rose Candle

With notes of sparkling wine & flower petals, your space will smell as fresh as a daisy rose with this enchanting scent, which has a burn time of over 25 hours.

$14.00
Amazon

Fresh Vine Vintage Rosé

Best friends Nina Dobrev and Julianna Hough launched their wine label in 2021, crafting a line-up of vino for the active lifestyle consumers who enjoy a glass after a yoga class. Produced in Napa, Calif., their 2021 offering is a blend of Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir with notes of nectarine, stone fruit and melon.

$19.99
Wine.com

Herbivore Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub

We dare you to use this clean moisturizing blend that contains virgin coconut oil and Moroccan rose the next time you are in the bath. We double dog dare you to live your best life and enjoy a crisp glass of wine while doing so. Actually, you can thank us for that. 

$38.00
Sephora

Celebrate Rosé

An essential coffee table or bar cart addition for any rosé lover, this is basically the millennial version of the bible, offering 40 creative cocktail recipes alongside party inspiration.

$19.99
Anthropologie

La Fete du Rose 2020

Created and founded by Donae Burtson, this is the first entirely Black-owned rosé wine brand from the South of France. It's about damn time! With touches of summer fruit, this pale pink offering is the perfect balance of acidity and sweetness.

$23.99
Wine.com

Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil

This delicious smelling spray is packed with several oils that will benefit your scalp, skin and hair, including rose hip, which can also reduce the appearances of scars and redness. Also, it'll just look super pretty on your makeup counter. 

$32.00
Sephora

Fresh Deep Hydration Routine Value Set

Hook yourself up with this stacked line-up of clean products like a toner and moisturizer, which will cleanse, hydrate, and soothe your skin. Your bedtime beauty routine just got a touch more elegant, even if you are wearing your old high school sweatpants. We know, they still are really comfortable. 

$59.00
Sephora

Rose Quartz Wine Rack

Some people buy artwork, we buy hand-crafted temples upon which to store our version of holy water. Able to hold five bottles, this sophisticated and modern piece is just begging to land some real estate in your dining room. 

$188.00
Anthropologie

Looking for some nibbles to pair with your wine? Check out some of our favorite healthy snacks.

