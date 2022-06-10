Attention Basic Bitches: Here Are 21 Rosé Wines and Products to Indulge in This Summer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Sure, June 11 may technically be National Rosé Day, but, in this house—er, on this site?—we celebrate it every day. And we've got the water-ring stained furniture to prove it.
The blush-colored wine, once believed only to be suitable for summer sipping, has become the official go-to drink for basic bitches everywhere year-round. Face it, rosé is here to stay, so stick that in your chardonnay glass and chug it.
And, in honor of this momentous, chic AF holiday, we've rounded up some of our favorite rosé wines to enjoy, including a beach-ready Whispering Angel bottle and Cameron Diaz's clean offering. Plus, to help you celebrate year-round, we've also included some products we consider essential, like edible sprinkles and eye gels that are best served chilled.
Here are 21 wines and products to indulge in to celebrate National Rosé Day 24/7/365, because, really, it's not a holiday, it's a lifestyle.
The Beach by Whispering Angel Rosé
Scene: You're on the beach, standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset, babe. Dreamy, right? Now imagine this chic bottle—previously known as The Palm—from one of the most popular rosé brands next to you, proving heaven is a place on Earth and we all know what that's worth. Considered the little sister to Whispering Angel, The Beach is slightly fruitier and a touch more aromatic than its sibling.
Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels (5 Pairs)
Like its namesake suggests, these hydrating eye masks are best kept in their fridge to provide the ultimate relaxing experience. Chicing up your morning routine and dealing with your puffy eyes, fine lines and dark circles? Look at you go, you multi-tasking badass!
Summer Water Droplets (24 Pack)
Why settle for a six-pack when you can have quadruple that? This California brand is here with the fun size bottle of, well, summer water, which is perfect for taking on a walk, sneaking into a movie theater (don't even try to deny it) or giving out as gifts like the gracious rosé fairy godmother you are. And did we mention it is sugar-free?
Wolffer Summer in a Bottle Long Island Rose 2021
Well, we've officially found the best dressed wine bottle of the summer! This cult favorite brand from Long Island tastes luxurious and ripe, thanks to its notes of pears and apples that will make you feel as though you are sitting in a vineyard in the Hamptons even if you're stuck at a family BBQ with your five Trulys-deep Aunt Carol.
Fancy Sprinkles Prism Powder in Champagne Rose Gold
No need to use filters to amp up that chic photo of your wine glass as Fancy Sprinkles is offering a party in a powder. Without impacting the taste or smell, their dusting glitter in champagne gold is the perfect addition to your bar cart or a fun surprise to bring to an event. Because isn't adulthood really just finding ways to eat sprinkles at all times?
Miraval Rosé
While Brangelina may have ended in 2016, at least we still have the ridiculously good rose their vineyard in the South of France produces. It's the perfect pale pink color and strikes just the right balance with its minerality—think saline and limestone—and its fruity notes, which combines freshly cut currants and roses seasoned with a zest of lemon.
Usual Wines Rosé Single Serve Bottles (Box of 12)
Back in 2002, when Kelly Clarkson sang "some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this," we are pretty sure she was referring to this large glass of rosé by the bottle. Made with sustainably farmed grapes and delivering touches of strawberry, rose petal, and rhubarb on your palate, this sugar-free wine was made to be savored all summer long.
Fresh Vine Vintage Rosé
Best friends Nina Dobrev and Julianna Hough launched their wine label in 2021, crafting a line-up of vino for the active lifestyle consumers who enjoy a glass after a yoga class. Produced in Napa, Calif., their 2021 offering is a blend of Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir with notes of nectarine, stone fruit and melon.
Herbivore Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub
We dare you to use this clean moisturizing blend that contains virgin coconut oil and Moroccan rose the next time you are in the bath. We double dog dare you to live your best life and enjoy a crisp glass of wine while doing so. Actually, you can thank us for that.
Fresh Deep Hydration Routine Value Set
Hook yourself up with this stacked line-up of clean products like a toner and moisturizer, which will cleanse, hydrate, and soothe your skin. Your bedtime beauty routine just got a touch more elegant, even if you are wearing your old high school sweatpants. We know, they still are really comfortable.
