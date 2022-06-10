Attention Basic Bitches: Here Are 21 Rosé Wines and Products to Indulge in This Summer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Sure, June 11 may technically be National Rosé Day, but, in this house—er, on this site?—we celebrate it every day. And we've got the water-ring stained furniture to prove it.

The blush-colored wine, once believed only to be suitable for summer sipping, has become the official go-to drink for basic bitches everywhere year-round. Face it, rosé is here to stay, so stick that in your chardonnay glass and chug it.

And, in honor of this momentous, chic AF holiday, we've rounded up some of our favorite rosé wines to enjoy, including a beach-ready Whispering Angel bottle and Cameron Diaz's clean offering. Plus, to help you celebrate year-round, we've also included some products we consider essential, like edible sprinkles and eye gels that are best served chilled.