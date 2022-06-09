Tori Spelling Says Daughter Stella Has "Come So Far" After Being Bullied at School

Tori Spelling is confident in saying the bullies didn't win.
For the past two years, the actress has been honest about her daughter Stella's experience with bullies at school. But on June 8, the 14-year-old graduated from middle school in a completely different space.
"Her creativity and her passion has gotten her through so much," Tori exclusively shared with E! News at iHeartRadio's KIISFM Wango Tango. "She even said, ‘Mom, I feel like I've come so far from the bullying days from school and I'm able to enjoy school again and celebrate my graduation in my life' and I'm like oh my God."
That happiness was displayed in graduation pictures posted on both mom and dad Dean McDermott's Instagram pages this week.
As Stella posed in her gown, Tori captioned the post, "So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn't believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!"
While Tori acknowledged that every family and child has a different way of dealing with bullies, the mom of five always reminded Stella that she was worthy of kindness.
"I found all I can do is love her and tell her that she is the biggest badass female goddess ever," the 49-year-old told E! News. "I just keep reminding her that every day. School is gonna be done with one day and I go, ‘Look at all you've achieved at 14 years old. Yet, these are kids that are throwing comments at you, what are they achieving?'"
They likely aren't showing off their talents on a brand-new TV show. Beginning June 9, Tori will let Stella and her siblings—Liam, 15, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5— shine in a new digital series titled @Home With Tori. The project brings viewers into the home life of Tori as she navigates all the joys and challenges of being a working mom.
"I wanted to do a cooking show, but everyone does a cooking show," Tori explained. "I'm doing something different. It's reality with my family. It's a cooking show and it's a party planning show. If you're a Tori fan, you'll love this."
And if you're hoping for any family drama, you likely won't find it here.
"I just want viewers to enjoy the deliciousness of my kids," the host of iHeartRadio's 9021OMG podcast said. "I've called my two oldest Monkey and Buggy. Liam is 15 now and people still like to ask, ‘How's Monkey?' And Stella is such an extremely talented baker and crafter. It's really been cool on the show to let her go in, do her thing and take the lead."
@Home With Tori premieres June 9 at 7 p.m. EST exclusively on Vizio.