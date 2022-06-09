Britney Spears Responds To Anyone Who Judges Her "Makeup for Not Being Perfect"

We included these products chosen by Britney Spears because we think you'll like the picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Britney Spears opened up about her beauty routine and clapped back at some critics in an Instagram Story she posted on Jun. 9, 2022. The pop icon said, "I'm sorry my face looks dirty but I've had emotional day and I have no makeup on!!! I know most people don't like the way I do my makeup but honestly I have the best skin care routine."

Then, she shared three of her must-have skincare products, ultimately concluding her post with "So for those of you who want to judge my makeup not being perfect I think you know the rest!!!!!" along with these emojis: a waving hand, a lipstick print, and a peach. We can only infer what message she was sending with those emoji choices, but her devotion to her skincare regimen was loud and clear.

As Britney once sang, it's her "prerogative" to wear her makeup any way she wants. And if you're saying "Gimme More" to the mention of Britney's skincare routine, here are her three must-have products.