Jinkx Monsoon and The Vivienne Form a Rivalry in This RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Sneak Peek

It's not all fun and games in the werk room anymore.
Jinkx Monsoon and The Vivienne begin to break out the claws in this exclusive clip from the June 10 episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.
After The Vivienne won last week's challenge, earning her first legends star in the process, she decided to block Monét X Change, which means even if Monét wins the next challenge, she cannot earn a star.
But The Vivienne, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season one, just can't leave well enough alone. In the werk room, she tells the girls that she really wanted to block Jinkx, but wasn't able to because Jinkx was safe.
"I've got my eyes on the prize," The Vivienne warns Jinkx. "You're one of the most talented queens here."
Jinkx, the winner of Drag Race season five, reacts calmly—which is somehow even scarier.
"I don't hold grudges, per se," Jinkx says. "But my memory is long. I don't drink anymore so I remember everything."
Once the queens break off, Shea Couleé wonders if The Vivienne should have said anything, asking, "How do you think that's going to fare if she ever gets the opportunity to block you?"
Alas, the UK queen remains unbothered.
"It's a competition," she argues. "Jinkx is the one that's most in my lane of comedy and theater and acting. Of course I want to beat Jinkx. If I've got to block her week after week, I will."
In the world of Drag Race All Stars, those are fighting words.
The episode features the queens writing and delivering commencement speeches for, as RuPaul says, "all the drag-uates around the world."
The queens get assistance from guest judge Nikki Glaser, who helps the girls find the right balance of heart, humor and, of course, innuendo.
After all, as RuPaul says, "As drag legends, you have a responsibility and a true calling to inspire the children with your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent."
Who's to argue with Ru?
New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premiere Fridays on Paramount+.