How Jennifer Lopez Started to "Believe" in Herself

Even the biggest stars struggle with confidence.

Honored with this year's Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Jennifer Lopez told E! News' Daily Pop why she chose to give her haters a "sincere" 'thank you'" during her acceptance speech.

"I believe that sometimes we look at those hard moments in our lives where the opposition or the opposite goals as such a bad thing. But the truth is, those are the things that really shape us," she said at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary, Halftime, on June 8. "Those are the things that force us to believe in ourselves, and that forced me to really believe in myself and to really work hard and to be better in every way that I could."

"I really don't think I would be or have done the things that I've done without that, and we all need that," Lopez added. "We all need that little push, you know?"

Lopez also used her speech to thank her kids—Emmy and Maximilian Muñiz, 14—her manager, Benny Medina, and her fiancé, Ben Affleck, for their support over the years.