Maluma’s Nude Bathroom Selfie Will Make Your Corazón Stop

Watch : Maluma On His Key to Happiness, His Charity & More

Maluma is letting it all hang out in his newest selfie.

In the NSFW pic posted June 9, the Colombian singer posed completely naked while holding his phone in front of a bathroom mirror. An unknown woman had one hand wrapped around his waist and the other placed seemingly on his, well, you know. His lower body, however, was covered by a broken heart emoji.

It looks like his fans weren't so heartbroken by the pic, as several of them shared reactions to his nude selfie in the comments section, including one person who wrote, "We ain't mad at you maluma."

Another person commented, "God really has his favorites," while a third user wrote, "This is heating the nets!"

Maluma's Instagram has been heating up a lot lately. Just two days ago, a video was posted to his account of a woman recording the shirtless singer sleeping in bed, captioned, "I'm going to upload this here before they see it elsewhere."