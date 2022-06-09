Maluma’s Nude Bathroom Selfie Will Make Your Corazón Stop

Maluma is letting it all hang out in his newest selfie.
In the NSFW pic posted June 9, the Colombian singer posed completely naked while holding his phone in front of a bathroom mirror. An unknown woman had one hand wrapped around his waist and the other placed seemingly on his, well, you know. His lower body, however, was covered by a broken heart emoji.
It looks like his fans weren't so heartbroken by the pic, as several of them shared reactions to his nude selfie in the comments section, including one person who wrote, "We ain't mad at you maluma."
Another person commented, "God really has his favorites," while a third user wrote, "This is heating the nets!"
Maluma's Instagram has been heating up a lot lately. Just two days ago, a video was posted to his account of a woman recording the shirtless singer sleeping in bed, captioned, "I'm going to upload this here before they see it elsewhere."
In the clip, the woman, who was dressed in a floral silk shirt over a matching panty and bra, propped the phone up on the sink and walked away to get in bed with Maluma.
The video closed with a broken heart, a plus sign and three "X" symbols on the screen along with the date "June 10," appearing to tease the upcoming release date of a potential project.
The video could be hinting at a new song. Last year, Maluma shared that he had some A-list singers in mind for future collaborations.
"My dream has been to collaborate with Justin Timberlake or Bruno Mars," he told E! News last October. "But lately and recently, I have been collaborating with new up-and-coming Colombian talent from my city of Medellín."
Maluma also shared how he gets into the right mindset before performing in front of thousands of people.
"Before every show, I definitely play ping pong, which I love," he told E! News. "I love to walk around backstage with my dog Buda, who accompanies me everywhere."
Was Buda nearby for his latest selfie?