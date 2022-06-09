"Baby Holly" Found Alive 40 Years After Her Parents Were Murdered in Texas

Watch : Candy Stars Talk People's Obsession With True Crime

After her parents were murdered when she was a baby, the whereabouts of Holly Marie Clouse remained. a mystery for over 40 years. Now, she has been found.

On June 8, the Texas Attorney General's Office announced that the previously missing woman, daughter of Howard Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Linn Clouse, has been reunited with her extended family, thanks to efforts from law enforcement in three states and genealogists' use of advanced DNA tracing technology.

"Baby Holly has been located alive and well and is now 42 years of age," the office said in a statement. "Holly has been notified of the identities of her biological parents and has been in contact with her extended biological family and they hope to meet in person soon."

Donna Casasanta, her paternal grandmother, was told this week that her long-lost granddaughter had been found, according to The Houston Chronicle. Investigators walked into Holly's workplace June 7, on what would have been her father's 63rd birthday, and told her who she was. Hours later, she met Donna and aunts and uncles on Zoom.