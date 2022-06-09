What's Next for Todd and Julie Chrisley After Being Found Guilty of Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley Found Guilty on Federal Charges

Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley didn't receive the best news this week.

On June 7, an Atlanta federal jury found the reality stars guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Although Todd's attorney told E! News that he was "disappointed in the verdict" and plans to appeal, the FBI had a different perspective.

"When you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position," Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley said in a statement. "In the end, when driven by greed, the verdict of guilty on all counts for these three defendants proves once again that financial crimes do not pay."

So what's next for the Chrisley Knows Best stars? According to attorney Kate Mangels, who is not affiliated with the case, winning an appeal will be challenging.