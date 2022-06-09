15 Rainbow Fashion Must-Haves to Celebrate Pride Month and Beyond

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Now that it's June, you can't go anywhere without seeing all the new colorful pieces stores have put out for Pride Month, not to mention all the promotional e-mails that are filling up your inbox. While rainbow fashion tends to be everywhere in June, you don't have to limit yourself to just one month of the year. We've rounded up some cute and colorful pieces you'll want to rock this month and beyond.

This year, it even seems like more brands than ever have exclusive collections that are not only vibrantly colored, but also support the LGBTQIA+ community in their own way. Numerous brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Coach, TomboyX, and Savage X Fenty even support LGBTQIA+ efforts year-round.

If you're wondering which styles you should be getting right now, we've got you covered. We've rounded up some of our rainbow fashion must-haves that we know you'll love. Check those out below.