Dylan Mulvaney Shares the Most Emotional, Motivating and Surprising Moments of Her TikTok Journey

E: You shared a childhood photo of yourself dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz for Halloween. Looking back, what would you say to that kid?

DM: That's my favorite picture of me as a child because it's the one photo I have as a kid in female form. I remember seeing an older boy at school go as Dorothy as a joke the year before and getting so excited. So my family and everyone at school was under the impression that I did it as a joke. But to me that was the best day of my life. I spent so much time looking at dresses and playing with Barbies, and it was that one opportunity to really be that girl that I wanted to be. If I was to talk to that child now I would say, "You will get a lot more days than just this day. You have to be patient, but when it arrives, you can be Dorothy every day." But I do want to stress that when I look back on my childhood, I don't see it as a terrible thing because I did voice my desire to be a girl very young, age 4.

E! Do you remember the response you got when you would say that?

DM: I did not live in a place, or even in a society, that was going to support a trans child, especially at that age. But I'm such a positive person. I said, "Okay, then we're going to make the best of what we got." And I made the best of what I had during childhood, which was being a feminine little boy and still playing with Barbie dolls. Of course, if I was 4 years old now, hopefully I would have the resources to be that girl. But I don't look back at that time as a darkness. I look back at it as a chapter.