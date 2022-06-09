Jensen Ackles Recalls "Really Sad" Goodbye to Supernatural Family After 15 Years

Jensen Ackles will always have his Supernatural family.

The actor and his co-star Jared Padalecki called time on the series after 15 years on the air and 327 episodes. He looked back on the experience during a June 9 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, saying it was a "long, long run" for the cast "but there was a reason why we all stuck around though because we just truly enjoyed it."

Over the years, the cast and crew became like "family," so much so they birthdays and holidays together. Jensen said, "We went through so much together as a crew and a cast that by the end of it, it was a really sad goodbye, but something that we all felt like we really earned."

But since the series ended in November 2020, the star has been able to reunite with some of his family members on other projects. Jensen recently joined forces with Supernatural showrunner Eric Kripke on Prime Video's The Boys, in which he stars as O.G. supe Soldier Boy.