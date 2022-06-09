Rebel Wilson Comes Out While Debuting Romance With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson shared that she is living her very own fairytale romance with clothing brand founder Ramona Agruma. Read the star's heartwarming coming out post below.

So this is love! 

In a June 9 Instagram post, Rebel Wilson confirmed that she is in a relationship with clothing brand founder Ramona Agruma. In addition to sharing the heartwarming news, the Senior Year star, 42, included a sweet snapshot of the pair cuddled up close and smiling.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince," Rebel captioned her post. "But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. #loveislove." 

Shortly after friends like Arielle Kebbel and Montana Brown took to the comments to show their support for the happy couple. That includes Rebel's Senior Year co-star Tyler Barnhardt, who wrote, "Happy Pride ICON!" 

Added Pitch Perfect co-star Kelley Jakle, "Adore you both so much."

Rebel's relationship reveal comes less than a month after the actress shared on the U Up? podcast that she was "happily in a relationship." While she didn't dig too deep into her romance, Rebel did explain how she and Ramona met.  

"It was a friend set-up," she said. "He'd known both of us for, at least, five years each and was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off.' And then we did!"  

Prior to her relationship with Ramona, Rebel previously dated Jacob Busch with the pair ultimately going their separate ways in February 2021. 

In 2019, Rebel also embarked upon a "Year of Love" experiment that saw her date "about 50 people in that one year." 

"I deliberately wanted to push myself and date a whole bunch of people and get that experience, which I know in itself is not normal," Rebel explained. "But, to me, it actually really helped me in finding what I liked and what I didn't like. It was a fun thing." 

