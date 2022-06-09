Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson Break Up: Here's Why They Split

Watch : How Scott Disick REALLY Feels After Kourtney & Travis' Wedding

It looks like the lord is still searching for his lady.

After a brief romance, Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson have broken up, sources confirm to E! News. According to an insider close to him, the reality star and the model's relationship ended a few weeks ago.

"Although they had a short-lived romance, it was definitely serious," the source said. "He enjoyed his time with her but realized he is not in a place to seriously date right now."

However, it looks like there isn't any bad blood. "They've parted ways amicably," another source told E! News, "and she's encouraged him to spend some time focusing on himself and finding what makes him happy."

For now, that seems to be living life solo, with the first source noting Scott "wants to be single and live freely."

Although, he's also recently been spotted again with Too Hot To Handle's Holly Scarfone, the source told E! News "they have a very casual relationship." As the insider put it, "They see each other here and there when they are both in town and when it's convenient. This type of relationship works best for Scott. He's been traveling a lot and doesn't want to be tied down right now."