Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Winery Battle

Watch : Brad Pitt SUING Ex Angelina Jolie For Winery Sale

Emotions between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie haven't exactly remained bottled up in recent years.

In fact, court documents obtained by E! News back in February showed that Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie—with who he has been engaged in a contentious custody battle since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016—for allegedly selling her interests in their once-shared French winery without his consent.

The pair, who share six children and bought the Chateau Miraval estate as a joint investment back in 2008, also tied the knot at a private chapel on the grounds in 2014.

In new court docs filed by Pitt on June 3 and obtained by E! News, the Bullet Train star claimed, "Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights. By doing so, Jolie sought to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make. Also through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt."

Pitt is seeking a trial by jury.

E! News reached out to Jolie's team, who declined to comment.