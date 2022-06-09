NBA Star Draymond Green’s Wife Hazel Fires Back at Celtics Fans for Their "F--k You" Chants

Watch : Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together

Hazel Renee is one basketball wife you don't want to mess with.

After the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, the former Basketball Wives star slammed the fans in Boston for their obscene chants toward her husband, Draymond Green, while their children were present at the game.

"Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories June 8. "The @nba has the audacity to have a whole code of conduct card at every seat about fans and their behavior and how they could be ejected from a game or banned but a whole crowd/section/numerous people get to chant F**K YOU DRAYMOND or call him a B**** or MF? And nothing??"

Hazel said her and Draymond's kids were at the game tonight "hearing that mess," adding, "Very DISGUSTING of you little @celtics fans. Just shameful!"