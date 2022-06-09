Timothee Chalamet Teams Up With Kid Cudi For Out of This World TV series Entergalactic

Timothée Chalamet joins Kid Cudi, Jessica Williams, Vanessa Hudgens and more in the animated Netflix series Entergalactic.

By Cydney Contreras Jun 09, 2022 3:20 PMTags
TVVanessa HudgensCelebritiesNetflixTimothée Chalamet
Watch: Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet on Being "Friends for Life"

Timothée Chalamet is getting animated.

The Dune star is lending his voice to Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi's animated Netflix series Entergalactic, described by the streamer as "an explosion of art, music and fashion." Timothée will play weed dealer-turned-crypto bro Jimmy, "an oxymoronic, laid back conspiracy theorist," who's "never without a blunt and a book," according to Netflix.

At the center of Entergalactic is Jabari (Mescudi), Jimmy's best friend and former client. Per Netflix, the series follows the "effortlessly cool" Jabari, who finds himself with the perfect apartment and a great career for the first time in his life. The only thing that's missing is someone to love.

This is where Jessica Williams' Meadow comes in. She's Jabari's new neighbor and, according to Netflix, she's "not only the coolest girl at the party, she's the realest."

Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa HudgensLaura HarrierChristopher Abbott070 ShakeJaden SmithKeith DavidTeyana TaylorArturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin round out the cast.

photos
Timothee Chalamet's Best Looks

There's no release date just yet, but it will be worth the wait, with Kid Cudi releasing an accompanying album of the same name. According to Variety, the rapper originally planned to drop the album in 2016, but it was delayed so he could focus on Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in 2020.

The first teaser for Entergalactic was released as part of Netflix's Geeked Week event, which highlights all the biggest news about the streamer's shows and films. June 8 was Animation Day and featured new trailers for shows like Entergalactic and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Next on the agenda is Stranger Things day. There's a planned discussion on season four, volume one, followed by a round of Dungeon and Dragons, played by the cast. 

Trending Stories

1

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction

2

Dwyane Wade Says He Fears for Daughter Zaya When She Leaves the House

3

Lori Harvey Shares Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

4

Bob Saget's Los Angeles Home Selling for $7.7 Million: Step Inside

5

How the Kardashians Found Out About Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit

Latest News

Rebel Wilson Comes Out, Debuts Romance With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Exclusive

Paige DeSorbo Reveals How She and Craig Conover First Chatted Over DMs

Exclusive

Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson Break Up: Here's Why They Split

Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's “Unfortunate” Winery Battle

Draymond Green’s Wife Fires Back at Celtics Fans for Their Chants

Timothee Chalamet's Next Role Is Out of This World

These First Photos of Harry Styles in My Policeman Are Golden