These First Photos of Harry Styles in My Policeman Are Golden

Just months before the November premiere of the Amazon Prime movie My Policeman, the studio is giving an official first look at the film starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin. See the pics.

Harry Styles sure knows a thing or two about cinema.
 
And we say that because on June 9, Amazon Prime released the first photos for his upcoming movie, My Policeman—and fans are already ready to stream it a million times over.
 
The film, set for a limited release in October and Prime Video debut in November, stars Harry as a cop who marries a teacher (Emma Corrin) while secretly in a relationship with a museum curator (David Dawson). Set in the 1950s, it is based on a novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts.
 
The latest set of photos weren't the first peek at the stars in their full element while filming. In May 2021, the movie also made a splash when Emma and Harry were seen sharing a passionate kiss on set.

This is just Harry's latest steamy role as he is also starring in the upcoming psychological drama (directed by girlfriend Olivia Wilde), Don't Worry Darling. In that film (also set in the 1950s), Harry and Florence Pugh star as a couple living in an experimental company town.

And if you're wondering if both movies are as NSFW as their first looks have alluded to, well, the answer is yes indeed. "I don't know if you can watch either with your parents," he told Capital FM in April. "I'm gonna have to do another one."

And as for how he got comfortable with his on-screen co-stars for those jaw-dropping scenes, he shared, "All I can say from my own experience is that I was very lucky to have a very trusting relationship with the people that we were working with that kind of came first."

For Harry, it's all about everyone being on the same exact page. "It was all discussed and all of it was very kind of, ‘Ok… above the filming, above everything else that's happening with the cameras, with me and you, we're doing this together," he said. "We trust each other and at any point we can stop and all that kind of stuff.'"
 
My Policeman will be available to stream on Prime Video November 4.

