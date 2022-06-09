See Tom Brady Get His Hair Dyed Red and Orange for a Good Cause

Watch : Bennifer Mall Date, Tom Brady's Undies & Adam's Bed Accident

Tom Brady's latest move was a total touchdown.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback got a new haircut to support the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Cut and Color for a Cure campaign June 8.

As a way to help raise awareness for pediatric cancer research, Brady—with some help from a few kids—temporarily dyed his hair red (the team color of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and orange (the official color of the NPCF). Once his look was complete, he even assisted a few of his teammates, including fellow quarterback Kyle Trask and center Ryan Jensen, with their looks. As the Buccaneers wrote on Instagram Stories, "Watch out when @tombrady gets the spray bottle."

It wasn't just a hairy situation, though. The seven-time Super Bowl champ also tossed around the football, signed some jerseys and posed for pictures with young fans at the Tampa event.

According to the Buccaneers' Instagram account, more than $117,000 was raised during the event to benefit NPCF.