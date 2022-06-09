Dwyane Wade Says He Fears for Daughter Zaya “Every Moment She Leaves the House”

Watch : Dwyane Wade's Daughter Walks First Red Carpet as Zaya Wade

Dwyane Wade is worried about his children's safety, just like any other parent.

The retired NBA superstar, whose 15-year-old daughter Zaya Wade came out as transgender in 2020, shared his feelings about lawmakers limiting access to gender-affirming medical care for trans youth.

"To me, it's a joke," Dwyane told CNN's Poppy Harlow June 7 during a conversation at the TIME 100 Summit. "This is our life. We live this. When you're out there making rules and you're not experiencing this, if you're not living this and you're just out there signing away and making laws, that's not right, that's a joke."

He added, "Come and live a day with my daughter. Come and see how it is to walk through this world as her."

The former Miami Heat star, who is married to Gabrielle Union, shared that though his daughter is "blessed" to have parents who back her, he is "still afraid every moment she leaves the house."