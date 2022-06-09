Jack Harlow Teased a Tour With This Rapper and We're Already Booking a First Class Ticket

This Jack Harlow tour would undoubtedly be the best he ever had.
The rapper appeared on the June 8 episode of Daily Pop, and while answering E! News host Francesca Amiker's questions about his friendship with Drake—who he recently teamed up with on "Churchill Downs"—she made sure to ask the obvious: Would the pair ever embark on a joint tour?
"Who knows? Anything's possible," Jack said during the exclusive interview. "I never try to put a chokehold on the future. All I know is I got a tour coming up this fall, it's almost sold out. It's me and the City Girls and I'm super excited about it. But after that, we'll see what happens next."
Jack later explained that he and Drake simply "clicked really quick."
"We're from different places," he added of the Canadian rapper, "but we see the world in a lot of the same ways."
Jack hails from Kentucky, and to this day, the state remains "part of my identity," he said. So when the idea of a partnership with KFC came about, he jumped at the opportunity. "It came together pretty organically," Jack explained. "Me being from Kentucky, they wanted to partner up and I said, 'You know, something about this feels iconic, so I'm down.'"
By teaming up with the famous franchise and creating the official Jack Harlow meal—which includes a mix of classics and newer menu items, including the KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich, mac and cheese, Secret Recipe fries, a side of ranch, and a lemonade, all served in custom Jack Harlow x KFC packaging—he also felt he could put Kentucky "on a different type of pedestal."
And who knows, maybe he'll get a date or two out of it. He said he wouldn't be opposed to a romantic KFC outing, though he might need to work on his approach. Asked for his cheesiest pick-up line, Jack said his go-to is just "I'm shy."
"And that works for you?" Francesca asked, to which he quickly replied, "No. It doesn't work."
While on Daily Pop, Jack also played a game of "First Class or Pass," a nod to his recent single. Find out how he really feels about girls shooting their shot in the DMs, extreme PDA and more by watching the full interview above.
To get in on the KFC x Jack Harlow fun, download the KFC app and sign up to receive notifications to be the first to know when their co-branded merch drops.