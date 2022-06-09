“Heartbroken” Halsey Forced to Cancel Maryland Concert After Storm Causes Flooding

Watch : Halsey Says Record Label Is Stopping Release of New Music

Halsey is planning a way to make it up to their fans.

In a series of tweets, the "Without Me" singer shared that they were distraught about having to cancel their show at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, after flash flood and tornado warnings were issued in the area.

"Maryland I don't even know what to say," Halsey tweeted June 8. "If you missed my live, I'll post something soon explaining what happened. But right now I'm heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything."

The night of the show, the Merriweather Post Pavilion initially announced a weather delay, but two hours later, they canceled the show altogether. The venue told fans to reach out to their ticket vendors for information on refunds.

Several fans who bought tickets for Halsey's concert shared with the singer how horrible their experience was at the venue.