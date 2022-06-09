“Heartbroken” Halsey Forced to Cancel Maryland Concert After Storm Causes Flooding

Halsey had to cancel their June 8 show at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland after flash flood and tornado warnings were issued in the area.

Halsey is planning a way to make it up to their fans. 

In a series of tweets, the "Without Me" singer shared that they were distraught about having to cancel their show at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, after flash flood and tornado warnings were issued in the area.

"Maryland I don't even know what to say," Halsey tweeted June 8. "If you missed my live, I'll post something soon explaining what happened. But right now I'm heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything."

The night of the show, the Merriweather Post Pavilion initially announced a weather delay, but two hours later, they canceled the show altogether. The venue told fans to reach out to their ticket vendors for information on refunds.

Several fans who bought tickets for Halsey's concert shared with the singer how horrible their experience was at the venue.

One fan tweeted, "Merriweather Post Pavilion lured @halsey's crowd back INTO THE VENUE to sell more food and drink when they KNEW IT WAS FLOODED and then cancelled it and their staff laughed and had us throw out our drinks on the way out."

Another fan wrote how the venue didn't know how to "handle bad weather" and vowed to never return.

A third person tweeted, "May I just say, the staff at Merriweather Post Pavilion were atrocious. I was having a panic attack bc of the tornado warning and they wouldn't let us inside for 10 f--king minutes. I'm lucky my best friend was with me or I would've passed out."

Halsey saw how their fans were treated at the venue and tweeted that they are "beyond disappointed" with how the Merriweather Post Pavilion "handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else. I hear you guys loud and clear I promise."

E! News has reached out to the Merriweather Post Pavilion for comment.

