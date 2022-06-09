Harrison Wagner’s “Broken Hearted” Girlfriend Shares Sweet Tribute After His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Harrison Wagner's girlfriend Sophia Bui is reflecting on her memories with the late star.

Harrison, the son of General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, was found dead in a parking lot located in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 6. He was 27 years old.

Days after the devastating news, in addition to his family and friends, Sophia is also opening up about the tragic circumstance, noting that the pair were "on and off" for years, but nonetheless "loved each other."

"Here's a love letter to babe," she captioned a June 8 Instagram photo of them together. "I'm so broken hearted. We had plans this Friday and you called to apologize. Seven years, on and off, round and round we loved each other. For better or for worse. In sickness and in health."



She continued, "Sorry, I missed [your] calls in the middle of the night these last few days. I miss sleeping in [your] polar bear arms, curled up. I miss sending you silly animal videos. I miss you sending gorgeous songs that made me cry."