Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds Joke About Vasectomies Amid Abby De La Rosa's Pregnancy

With another baby on the way, Nick Cannon is looking to get a "vasectomy." Well, the ice cold drink created with Ryan Reynolds' gin, that is.
In celebration of Father's Day later this month, the two actors joined forces for a hilarious commercial in which they introduce "The Vasectomy," an alcoholic beverage made with cranberry juice, tonic water, lemon juice and Ryan's Aviation Gin. Nick showed fans just how to create the boozy concoction in a video released on June 8, joking that "lord knows I need one" as he continues to expand his family.
After pouring all the ingredients into a glass and garnishing "the mother of all cocktails" with a twist of orange, Ryan stepped in to sample the final product.
"I'll take it from here—I have three kids," the Deadpool actor said as he took a swig of the drink, prompting Nick to reply, "I have eight."
Ryan then did a spit take before bringing in the Wild "N Out star for a tight hug. He quipped, "No wonder you have eight kids, you smell amazing!"
Nick shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey and is also dad to 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon" and 17-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, as well as 11-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. The comedian's 5-month-old son Zen—who he welcomed with Alyssa Scott—died of brain cancer in December. He then confirmed in January that he's expecting a baby with Bre Tiesi.
Meanwhile, Ryan shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with his wife Blake Lively.
Nick's commercial with Ryan comes shortly after he teased that the "stork is on the way," suggesting there may be more children in his future. He said during the June 7 episode of the Lip Service podcast, "If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021 was…wait 'til 2022! Y'know, there was a lot of kids last year."
And Nick isn't the only one whose family is growing! Last week, Abby announced that she's pregnant again nearly a year after welcoming twins with the Nick Cannon Show host. While she did not name the father of her baby on the way, she did show off her budding bump in a video on Instagram Stories. She asked her followers, "How far along do you think I am??"