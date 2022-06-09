Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds Joke About Vasectomies Amid Abby De La Rosa's Pregnancy

Watch : Why Nick Cannon Is ONLY Having Unprotected Sex

With another baby on the way, Nick Cannon is looking to get a "vasectomy." Well, the ice cold drink created with Ryan Reynolds' gin, that is.

In celebration of Father's Day later this month, the two actors joined forces for a hilarious commercial in which they introduce "The Vasectomy," an alcoholic beverage made with cranberry juice, tonic water, lemon juice and Ryan's Aviation Gin. Nick showed fans just how to create the boozy concoction in a video released on June 8, joking that "lord knows I need one" as he continues to expand his family.

After pouring all the ingredients into a glass and garnishing "the mother of all cocktails" with a twist of orange, Ryan stepped in to sample the final product.

"I'll take it from here—I have three kids," the Deadpool actor said as he took a swig of the drink, prompting Nick to reply, "I have eight."