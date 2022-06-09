Bob Saget's Los Angeles Home Selling for $7.7 Million: Step Inside

Watch : Bob Saget's Wife & Friends Pay Tribute on His 66th Birthday

Bob Saget's family is saying goodbye to his longtime home.

The late comedian's six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom house located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles has been listed for $7.7 million—with his nephew, Adam Saget of Compass, handling the sale. Adam tells E! News that his uncle was "very into tech" and had outfitted the estate, which was originally built in 1964, with Elan "smart house controls and automation throughout the home."

In addition to the state-of-the-art amenities, the modern property features a warm and welcoming foyer, two-story living room, an eat-in kitchen and a spacious dining space complete with a stone fireplace. A primary suite, three guest bedrooms and a large terrace can be found upstairs, while a pool, spa and barbecue area sits outside the main house.

The property grounds also boasts a grand motor court, three-car garage and a separate guest house with a full bathroom.

News of the the home's listing comes just days before the premiere of A Tribute To Bob Saget, a Netflix special celebrating the Full House actor's life in comedy. Bob died at the age of 65 on Jan. 9 after performing a stand-up comedy set in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., a day prior.