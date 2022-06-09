Bob Saget's Los Angeles Home Selling for $7.7 Million: Step Inside

Bob Saget owned this six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home for nearly two decades, and it’s now on the real estate market for $7.7 million. See interior photos of the residence.

Bob Saget's family is saying goodbye to his longtime home.

The late comedian's six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom house located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles has been listed for $7.7 million—with his nephew, Adam Saget of Compass, handling the sale. Adam tells E! News that his uncle was "very into tech" and had outfitted the estate, which was originally built in 1964, with Elan "smart house controls and automation throughout the home."

In addition to the state-of-the-art amenities, the modern property features a warm and welcoming foyer, two-story living room, an eat-in kitchen and a spacious dining space complete with a stone fireplace. A primary suite, three guest bedrooms and a large terrace can be found upstairs, while a pool, spa and barbecue area sits outside the main house.

The property grounds also boasts a grand motor court, three-car garage and a separate guest house with a full bathroom.

News of the the home's listing comes just days before the premiere of A Tribute To Bob Saget, a Netflix special celebrating the Full House actor's life in comedy. Bob died at the age of 65 on Jan. 9 after performing a stand-up comedy set in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., a day prior.

Adam told the Wall Street Journal, who was first to report the listing news, that Bob moved into the house with his daughters Aubrey, Laura and Jennifer—who he welcomed with first wife Sherri Kramer—after purchasing it for $2.895 million in 2003. He then lived there with his second wife, Kelly Rizzo.

Take a look at Bob's family home below.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions
Heart of the House

A sky-lit living room provides a warm space for entertaining and relaxing.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions
Around the Table

The cozy dining area shares a stone fireplace with the living room.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions
Chef's Kiss

The home's spacious kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions
Personal Domain

Vaulted ceilings hang above the primary suite, which leads to a private patio and large walk-in closet.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions
Private Sanctuary

A spa-like bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and steam shower is connected to the main bedroom.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions
Welcome Home

Multiple guest bedrooms can be found on the residence's upper level.

Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions
Indoor/Outdoor Living

The main floor includes a family room that opens up to the backyard.

