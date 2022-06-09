Kylie Jenner Takes "My Baby" Stormi on Ulta Shopping Spree

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shares RARE Photo of Her Son With Stormi Webster

As Kylie Jenner once sang, rise and shine…and shop.

When it comes to the details of her shopping trip with Stormi Webster, the lip kits may be sealed but our lips are not.

In a TikTok shared on June 8, The Kardashians star and her daughter took a trip to Ulta Beauty to try out products from Kylie's makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, and her skincare line, Kylie Skin.

"It's a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta," Kylie teased at the start of her video, featuring "my baby" heading to the store.

Kylie then asked Stormi if she was excited, and the 4-year-old gave a sweet smile before declaring, "Yeah."

For the outing, the makeup mogul sported white jeans, pink heels and a halter top. Stormi's style featured a floral dress, white sneakers and a mini pink purse. The one thing both mom and daughter had in common? A plan to stock up on products.