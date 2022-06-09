Kylie Jenner Takes "My Baby" Stormi on Ulta Shopping Spree

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster took a trip to Ulta Beauty for a mother-daughter shopping trip. See what products the 4-year-old picked up from her mom’s makeup line.

By Kelly Gilmore Jun 09, 2022 1:25 AM
KardashiansKylie JennerShoppingMakeupCelebritiesStormi WebsterTikTok
As Kylie Jenner once sang, rise and shine…and shop.

When it comes to the details of her shopping trip with Stormi Webster, the lip kits may be sealed but our lips are not.

In a TikTok shared on June 8, The Kardashians star and her daughter took a trip to Ulta Beauty to try out products from Kylie's makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, and her skincare line, Kylie Skin.

"It's a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta," Kylie teased at the start of her video, featuring "my baby" heading to the store.

Kylie then asked Stormi if she was excited, and the 4-year-old gave a sweet smile before declaring, "Yeah."

For the outing, the makeup mogul sported white jeans, pink heels and a halter top. Stormi's style featured a floral dress, white sneakers and a mini pink purse. The one thing both mom and daughter had in common? A plan to stock up on products.

photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Webster Attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Upon arriving at the beauty store, Kylie and Stormi walked hand-in-hand before filling up their basket with plenty of Kylie Cosmetics goodies.

The 24-year-old explained that she came to Ulta for the "Ulta Beauty" shade lip kit. After trying on the exclusive liquid lipstick, Kylie noted, "This shade is so pretty."

But the spree did not stop there! While perusing the store's Kylie-filled section, Stormi picked up a red lip kit, an illuminating powder and "the last mauve pallet" available from her mom's collection.

@kyliejenner took my baby to see @kyliecosmetics & @kylieskin at @Ulta Beauty ? original sound - Kylie Jenner

Clearly, this shopping trip was sweet enough to make fans blush. Scroll on to see more of Stormi's cutest moments throughout the years.

