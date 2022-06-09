Zendaya Is a Geometric Goddess at 2022 TIME 100 Gala: See All the Stars

Watch : Zendaya Celebrates BF Tom Holland's Birthday With Sweet Tribute

It's time to celebrate these icons!

Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Jeremy Strong and Amanda Seyfried were just some of the stars who came out to celebrate the annual TIME 100 Gala in New York on June 8.

The actors posed for photos on the red carpet at Lincoln Center, smiling for the cameras while being recognized as some of the most influential people of 2022.

In the TIME 100 list, Martin Scorsese called Andrew "a remarkable artist, one of the greats of his generation," while Zendaya was praised as "an autonomous creative force herself" and "a cultural icon in the making" by her Dune director, Denis Villeneuve.

Another person who made the coveted list? Pete Davidson, who Jack Harlow praised in a profile in the magazine. "Pete's appeal to the world has everything to do with his authenticity," the musician said. "He doesn't try to hide the person that he is."