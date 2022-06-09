How the Kardashians Found Out About "Worst Person" Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit

Watch : How Khloe Kardashian Found Out Tristan CHEATED AGAIN

Khloe Kardashian's sisters learned about Tristan Thompson's paternity suit before she did. Bible.

In the June 9 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian broke the news to mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian that the NBA star had been hit with a paternity lawsuit from Maralee Nichols. What made the scene even more heartbreaking? Khloe, who had previously rekindled a romance with Tristan, was unaware of the legal filing.

While on the phone with Kris, a heated Kim said, "His whole declaration is in this thing, which says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.' So I sent it to him and I said, 'Does Khloe know about this?' Khloe doesn't even know."

Before the momager could respond, Kim ended the call to hop on the phone with Kylie, who asked, "Is Tristan the worst person on the planet?"

Like she did with Kris, Kim walked Kylie and Kourtney, who also joined the call, through Tristan's declaration, putting together the timeline of events. "He's asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her," Kim continued. "Khloe threw him his 30th birthday. So he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road—we can check his schedule—and then slept with this girl."