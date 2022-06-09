How the Kardashians Found Out About "Worst Person" Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit

Khloe Kardashian's sisters learned about Tristan Thompson's paternity suit before she did. Bible.
In the June 9 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian broke the news to mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian that the NBA star had been hit with a paternity lawsuit from Maralee Nichols. What made the scene even more heartbreaking? Khloe, who had previously rekindled a romance with Tristan, was unaware of the legal filing.
While on the phone with Kris, a heated Kim said, "His whole declaration is in this thing, which says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.' So I sent it to him and I said, 'Does Khloe know about this?' Khloe doesn't even know."
Before the momager could respond, Kim ended the call to hop on the phone with Kylie, who asked, "Is Tristan the worst person on the planet?"
Like she did with Kris, Kim walked Kylie and Kourtney, who also joined the call, through Tristan's declaration, putting together the timeline of events. "He's asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her," Kim continued. "Khloe threw him his 30th birthday. So he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road—we can check his schedule—and then slept with this girl."
Khloe sisters were taken aback by the update, with Kylie calling the situation "insane" and a "never-ending swirl," referencing Tristan's previous cheating scandals. Kourtney chimed in by adding, "It's never-ending betrayal, is what it is."
For Kim, this drama must be "the biggest sign" for Khloe, who had been on and off with the basketball star since August 2016. Khloe shares 4-year-old True Thompson with Tristan.
As Kim then put it, "The whole thing that's so sad is she wants a baby boy. And now this girl's having a f--king baby boy, a f--king random that he sleeps with one night. F--k him."
Kourtney responded that Khloe didn't "deserve this," which prompted Kylie to reiterate that this had to be Khloe's "final sign."
As the sisters tried to figure out where Khloe was as all of this was unfolding, the Good American founder finally called Kim back.
"Did you see what I sent you," Kim asked Khloe point-blank.
Khloe's answer? "No. Hang on. What the f--k is this?"
In January, Tristan confirmed that he had fathered a child with Maralee and apologized to Khloe on Instagram for "the heartache and humiliation" he's caused.
"You don't deserve the way I've treated you over the years," he added. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
For the aftermath of the drama, catch the season finale of The Kardashians June 16 on Hulu.