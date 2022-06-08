And Just Like That… Season 2: What’s Next for Carrie and Samantha

This news is better than a cheeseburger, large fry and a cosmopolitan!
Season two of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That... is underway, but before it hits our small screens (and the streets of New York for production) series creator Michael Patrick King revealed where estranged best friends Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones stand.
In season one, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall), who now lives in London, shared text exchanges with one other. So will the pair still be texting? According to King, "Yes!"
While Cattrall did not reprise her role as the witty and promiscuous public relations professional, the writers were able to keep her character in the show throughout the aforementioned messages.
During the finale of season one, while spreading Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) ashes abroad, Carrie texts Samantha, "I'm in Paris. Want to meet for a cocktail?" In which Samantha responds, "How's tomorrow night?"
And according to King, "every single one of the writers has a different version of what happened during that conversation."
"I think there was some Champagne," he told Variety. "I think there was a grownup back and forth, and a love affair that they realized that something's more important than being afraid to heal. I'm sure they had a great night. To me, they had a great night and things became resolved."
He continued, "Once Carrie let go of an old, old love, one of her current loves came back in."
Last May, Kim said that she wasn't asked to appear in the reboot. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Sarah addressed that interview, noting that, "We did not ask her to be part of this [And Just Like That…] because she made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn't occur to us."
While we wait for season two, we'll just be busy maxing out our AmEx cards at Manolo Blahnik.
And Just Like That... is available to stream on HBO Max.