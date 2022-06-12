Scott Eastwood's Golf Essentials are Game-Winning Father's Day Gifts for Dad

When sharing his must-have products for a day on the golf course, Scott Eastwood just helped many people find the perfect Father's Day present.

By Mike Vulpo Jun 12, 2022 1:00 PMTags
ShoppingCelebritiesScott EastwoodShop With E!Celebrity ShoppingShop News
E-Commerce, Scott Eastwood, Golf Essentials Meiomi Wines/ Dana Goodson Photography

We interviewed Scott Eastwood because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Scott is a paid spokesperson for Meiomi Wines. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Looking for Scott Eastwood? Maybe you should check the golf course.

When he's not filming blockbuster movies, the 36-year-old can likely be found near the green working on his swing and enjoying the sweet taste of Meiomi, the official wine of the PGA tour. 

But when asked to share his golfing essentials, Scott's picks got us thinking that his favorite things would also double as great Father's Day gifts. 

"The only thing that will ease the trouble you may have caused your father is to let him play golf with his buddies," Scott joked with E! News. "And let him enjoy a nice glass of Meiomi wine in peace—preferably the Pinot Noir. Super flavorful, PGA approved and great for dads who golf." Keep reading to see even more game-winning picks. 

read
Luke Bryan's Father's Day Gift Picks Will Have Your Dad Lovin' Everyday

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

"You gotta have the tunes playing on the greens," Scott told E! News. "I like this portable one from Bose."

$119
Amazon
$119
Bose

Callaway Golf Balls

Before he hits the golf course, Scott makes sure he has the best of the best. "You always totta have extra Calloway golf balls on hand," he said. 

$119
Callaway Golf

Trending Stories

1

Cooper Noriega's Family Breaks Silence on TikToker's Death

2

Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence on His Death

3

Harrison Wagner's Parents Establish Scholarship Fund in Son's Honor

Meiomi Rosé 2021

"I definitely like to bring some cold beverages for a game," Scott said. "I'm a rosé guy, especially for summer days. I like Meiomi's Rosé and enjoyed a glass (or maybe a few) while playing in the Pro Am at Pebble Beach."

$20
Wine.com
$15
Total Wine

Supergoop! Play Antioxidant Body Sunscreen Mist with Vitamin C SPF 30

"For those hot days in the sun, I make sure to use sunscreen," Scott said. "Supergoop is my favorite." 

$21
Supergoop!
$21
Sephora
$21
Ulta

Greyson Den Of Thieves Polo Shirt

"My favorite golf gear these days is Greyson," Scott said. "I love their jackets and pants too." 

$115
Saks Fifth Avenue

Callaway Golf Men's Drivers

"One of my highlights this year was getting to play with PGA golfer Matt Wolff at the Meiomi Sip and Swing simulator," Scott said. "We compared clubs for a while, and he inspired me to get a new Callaway driver. 10/10 recommend." 

 

$550
Callaway Golf

Still shopping? These Father's Day gifts are so good you'll want to steal them. Plus, we found fashionable Father's Day gifts to upgrade dad's style

Trending Stories

1

Cooper Noriega's Family Breaks Silence on TikToker's Death

2

Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence on His Death

3

Harrison Wagner's Parents Establish Scholarship Fund in Son's Honor

4

Top Chef Winner Buddha Lo Shows How to Make "Marry Me" Pasta

5

Megan Fox Licks Machine Gun Kelly's Bloody Syringe Earring

Latest News

Amazon Air Conditioner Deals to Keep You Cool All Summer Long

Exclusive

The Challenge’s Jenna Compono, Zach Nicols Expecting Baby No. 2

Kate Spade 24-Hour Deal: This $360 Backpack Is on Sale for Just $89

Scott Eastwood's Golf Essentials are Game-Winning Father's Day Gifts

Walmart Rollback Sale: Denim Shorts for $11 & More Deals Up to 65% Off

Wayfair Anniversary Sale: Snag This $130 Lightweight Comforter for $30

How The Boys Walks the Line Between Satire and Sincerity