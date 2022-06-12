Scott Eastwood's Golf Essentials are Game-Winning Father's Day Gifts for Dad

We interviewed Scott Eastwood because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Scott is a paid spokesperson for Meiomi Wines. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Looking for Scott Eastwood? Maybe you should check the golf course.

When he's not filming blockbuster movies, the 36-year-old can likely be found near the green working on his swing and enjoying the sweet taste of Meiomi, the official wine of the PGA tour.

But when asked to share his golfing essentials, Scott's picks got us thinking that his favorite things would also double as great Father's Day gifts.

"The only thing that will ease the trouble you may have caused your father is to let him play golf with his buddies," Scott joked with E! News. "And let him enjoy a nice glass of Meiomi wine in peace—preferably the Pinot Noir. Super flavorful, PGA approved and great for dads who golf." Keep reading to see even more game-winning picks.