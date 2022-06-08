See Trevante Rhodes' Incredible Transformation Into Mike Tyson for New Hulu Series

This transformation is a knockout.
Trevante Rhodes shows off his heavyweight portrayal of Mike Tyson in the June 8 teaser for the Hulu series Mike, premiering August 25.
The footage depicts Tyson in different stages of his life, culminating with the "Iron" Mike persona that became just as notorious outside the boxing ring. Rhodes flaunts Tyson's incredible physique, infamous face tattoo and shiny gold tooth while saying "they call me a savage."
Famed boxing promoter Don King (Russell Hornsby) and Tyson's ex-wife Robin Givens (Laura Harrier) make appearances, and we even get a sneak peek at Tyson's shocking ear-biting incident with Evander Holyfield in 1997.
The eight-episode series "explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson's boxing career and personal life," according to Hulu, "from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again."
Mike is from creator and screenwriter Steven Rogers, who already brought us a look at one controversial, embattled athlete with 2017's Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie (She'll executive produce Mike.)
According to the streamer, "Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story."
When the project was announced in February 2021, Tyson put out a statement condemning the series in a since-deleted Instagram post.
"Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn't surprising," he wrote. "This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story."
In March 2021, Variety reported that Jamie Foxx would be playing Tyson in a series directed by Training Day director Antoine Fuqua and producer Martin Scorsese, but no announcements have been made since.
Step into the ring with when Mike premieres August 25 on Hulu.