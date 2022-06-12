Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly tried out new hair colors, while Selena Gomez and a Bridgerton star debuted bold haircuts.

Summertime and the changin' is easy.

There's something about the start of a new season that just makes you want to switch up your look, which is exactly what celebrities have been up to lately. Best friends Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson both dyed their hair surprising hues, with the Saturday Night Live star opting to match girlfriend Kim Kardashian. Plus, Selena Gomez and Bridgerton's Simone Ashley debuted their bold new hairstyles, which may have you booking a trip to your salon ASAP.

Finally, an Empire star opened up about her fitness journey and Cole Sprouse surprised his fans when he showed off his new bushy beard on Instagram. We've a feeling we're not in Riverdale anymore!

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Jared Siskin/Getty Images, Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

She's breaking free from her usual look.

Hudgens debuted her most dramatic hair change yet while hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5, temporarily saying goodbye to her signature dark locks for a new red hue. Along with her fiery strands, the 33-year-old also rocked micro-bangs.

The standout wig was just one of the many looks Hudgens rocked during the show, though it may have been one of her favorites as she shared a photo on her Instagram with the caption, "Ima just leave y'all with this."

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Machine Gun Kelly

Fuchsia for spring? Groundbreaking!

The "Emo Girl" rapper stepped out with a bold new hue while grabbing lunch with Megan Fox at Nobu in Malibu on June 5. Days earlier, the 32-year-old posted a poll on Twitter asking his fans to vote on which color he would dye his hair next.

While he initially wanted to keep the winning shade—pink or blonde—a secret, MGK took to TikTok to reveal the results. "I can't keep this secret any longer," he teased before revealing his pink hair. "I went blonde."

Instagram/Serayah McNeill
Serayah McNeill

The Empire star is celebrating her gains.

For her role in BET's upcoming stripper drama Kingdom Business, McNeill went on an intense weight training regime and high-calorie diet, telling Page Six she had always wanted to have curves.

"I would say that my frame is finally starting to fill out," the 26-year-old said. "Being small, I've always wanted to gain weight but I'm really cool with where I am."

To achieve her goal, McNeill upped her caloric intake, "keeping up carbs and protein, eating a full meal and then drinking a full protein shake. It's probably the hardest thing to do" she explained. "You are so full all the time and with being that full comes being tired. So it's...this push and pull to get up, even to go to the gym after you've eaten and drank a full protein shake."

But the process was worth it, with McNeill saying, "I was feeling the results."

Instagram/Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley

We can't wait to hear what Lady Whistledown have to say about this.

The Bridgerton star debuted her new haircut on Instagram June 3 when she posted a selfie showing off her freshly trimmed bangs. The 27-year-old actress also chopped off several inches, with her hair now reaching just below her shoulders. Perhaps Kate Sharma will be rocking a modern 'do when the Netflix series returns?

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, TikTok
Selena Gomez

Look at her now. 

The Only Murders in the Building star ditched her shorter strands for much longer locks, showing off her sleek summer-ready look in a May 25 TikTok. In addition to the extensions, Gomez sported new bangs and a lighter caramel color in the video. 

And fans hoping to replicate the 29-year-old's hairstyle are in luck as Gomez's hairstylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee detailed how they achieved the look.

"Here's a great way to transform your clients hair without having to color at all!" they shared in an Instagram reel posted by Nine Zero One salon . "Just add extensions! For @selenagomez we added in auburn brown @greatlengthsusa to create a new summer look for her! What do you guys think?"

Getty Images,Backgrid
Pete Davidson

Couples that go blonde together stay together!

The Saturday Night Live star stepped out with freshly dyed hair on May 28, twinning with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who went platinum blonde earlier in the month ahead of the e 2022 Met Gala.

After the 28-year-old was  photographed at what appeared to be at a photo shoot with Kardashian, the couple showed off their matching hues when they packed on the PDA in a series of Instagram videos posted by the SKIMS founder. Looks like blondes do have more fun!

Kailey Schwerman/The CW
Cole Sprouse

Jughead? More like Jugbeard.

Sprouse ditched the usual clean-shaven look he sports on Riverdale for bushy facial hair when he posted a series of photographs on Instagram May 30.

"Please swipe bb girl," the 29-year-old captioned the selfies , debuting his new beard and mustache.

