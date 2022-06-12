Summertime and the changin' is easy.
There's something about the start of a new season that just makes you want to switch up your look, which is exactly what celebrities have been up to lately. Best friends Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson both dyed their hair surprising hues, with the Saturday Night Live star opting to match girlfriend Kim Kardashian. Plus, Selena Gomez and Bridgerton's Simone Ashley debuted their bold new hairstyles, which may have you booking a trip to your salon ASAP.
Finally, an Empire star opened up about her fitness journey and Cole Sprouse surprised his fans when he showed off his new bushy beard on Instagram. We've a feeling we're not in Riverdale anymore!
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...